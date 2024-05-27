Carlo Ancelotti Davide Ancelotti Real MadridGetty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Ancelotti to leave Real Madrid? Reims make surprising approach to land legendary coach's son and assistant Davide as Will Still replacement

Real MadridReimsCarlo AncelottiLigue 1TransfersLaLiga

Ligue 1 side Reims have shown interest in appointing Carlo Ancelotti's son Davide as their new manager.

  • Reims eyeing move for Ancelotti
  • Has worked as father's assistant at four clubs
  • French side looking for Will Still successor
