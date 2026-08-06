David Raya ‘most unfortunate goalkeeper in the world’ but earns Premier League ‘best’ billing from member of Arsenal’s Invincibles

That is a source of surprise and frustration, but Arsenal ‘Invincibles’ squad member Stack - speaking in association with social casino opportunities - told GOAL when asked if Raya has become the pick of keeping options in English football: “I think he's probably the most unfortunate goalkeeper in the world as it stands. How on earth he doesn't get to play in the World Cup is beyond me.

“But, it's unfortunate circumstances for Raya in my opinion. He'd arguably play in any other team in the world. He’s just been so unfortunate with the loyalty that's been shown with Simon - I think his form for Spain has warranted him staying in the side regardless of Raya’s success. But I think he'll feel hard done by and I think he'll be a little bit frustrated at that. But understandably, you look at Spain's record throughout the World Cup, I think it was probably a justified decision.

“But Raya in my opinion, most definitely the best goalkeeper in the Premier League for a number of reasons. I think the proof is in the pudding. If you look at what he's done in the Premier League in terms of consistency, clean sheets, Golden Gloves, match-winning saves, just impeccable performances throughout, his reassurance.

“He's so proactive as a goalie, he seems to smell danger before it's even arrived. And I think he's grown in character, personality and leadership since he's been at the club and I would now class him as one of our leaders.”