Future away from Emirates? David Raya leaves door open to La Liga move despite 'perfect year' at Arsenal

Raya currently has a contract with the Gunners that runs until the summer of 2028, meaning Arsenal remain in a strong position regarding his valuation. However, the keeper has been vocal about his desire to experience a different league. Speaking about the prospect of a return to Spain, Raya explained his stance to Marca: 'Yes, I would love to. I would love to try out La Liga. For now, I'm very happy here, but I would certainly like to experience the Spanish league.'

The Barcelona-born star, who joined Arsenal from Brentford in 2023, clearly feels that his journey in football will eventually lead him back to the Iberian Peninsula. 'I think it's a very competitive league,' he added. 'Perhaps, in the future, I could play for a Spanish club. I'm Spanish, and I'd love to play there, that's for sure.'