David Moyes stunned as The Friedkin Group put Everton up for sale just two years after takeover

The Friedkin Group (TFG) has shocked the football world by announcing its willingness to sell a controlling stake in Everton. The American ownership group, who only acquired the club from Farhad Moshiri in December 2024, are seeking fresh investment.

This major development comes less than two years into their tenure at the Premier League outfit. TFG originally arrived with the promise of stabilising a club plagued by prolonged financial difficulties and off-field instability.

Despite sitting seventh in the table after five matches this season, the announcement has created a fresh wave of uncertainty. The timing of the decision has caught many off guard, including the current manager Moyes.