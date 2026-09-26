David de Gea takes aim at Manchester City over Premier League charges as former Man Utd star eyes extra titles

The Spaniard's pointed reaction refers back to campaigns where United finished runners-up to City, including 2011–12 on goal difference, 2017–18 under Jose Mourinho, and 2020–21 with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the helm.

According to The Athletic, leading top-flight outfits including United, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Tottenham Hotspur have instructed top sports lawyers to explore damages claims over missed prize money and commercial revenue.