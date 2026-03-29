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David Beckham suggests Michael Carrick is best manager Man Utd have had in TEN years
Carrick transforms Manchester United season
Carrick has overseen a remarkable turnaround since replacing Ruben Amorim on January 13. In his 75 days in charge, the 44-year-old has managed 10 Premier League matches, securing seven wins, two draws, and suffering just one defeat. The club have averaged 2.30 points per game under his guidance. This form sharply contrasts with Amorim's tenure; the Portuguese coach oversaw 20 league games this season before his dismissal, managing eight wins, seven draws, and six losses to collect just 31 points.
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Beckham praises calming Old Trafford influence
Speaking to talkSPORT, Beckham believes the interim boss has done an incredible job. When asked about the upturn, he stated: "Yeah, I must admit, the last few months have been a lot more comfortable than the last 10 years, to be honest. It’s been tough over that time. But I think Michael’s got experience. I think he’s got a calmness about him that he’s brought into the club. He knows the club. He knows the players. He knows the way Man United play and the way Man United should play."
The United legend, who is now a co-owner of MLS franchise Inter Miami, added: "I’ve always liked Michael as a coach. When you look at him, there’s a calmness. There’s, on the side of the pitch, there’s, I don’t want to say elegance because I’m not sure that’s the right thing to say, but there’s an elegance in the way he is, whether it’s the way he celebrates, whether it’s the way he gets angry. You know, all of those things are important in a manager. And I think that the way he’s got the team and brought the team together has been, has been incredible. And I think as a United fan, it’s exactly what we needed."
Rooney demands permanent manager contract
Wayne Rooney is equally convinced that the search for a new manager should end now. The legendary former United forward feels there should be no doubt over whether his old teammate gets the job permanently. Rooney told the BBC: "100% he should [get the job]. I have said this. I knew this was going to happen with Michael Carrick. I know him very well. I know his character, his personality. It needed a calm head, but someone who knows the place and the players needed some love, and he has given them that. We have seen the players play with more quality, more together as a team, and they look like a very strong team. For me, why would you change?"
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Crucial fixtures await Manchester United
Manchester United have seven crucial Premier League fixtures remaining as they fight to secure Champions League qualification. The Red Devils return to action on April 13 when they host Leeds United, before travelling to face Chelsea on April 18. A home clash against Brentford on April 27 is followed by a massive showdown with fifth-placed Liverpool at Old Trafford on May 3. Carrick will then guide his side through a trip to Sunderland on May 9 and a home game against Nottingham Forest on May 17, before concluding the campaign away at Brighton on May 24.