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David Beckham reveals Luis Enrique slept at PSG training ground 'every night' in his first year at the club
Luis Enrique's obsessive dedication to the Parisian cause
Speaking on CBS' Beckham and Friends Live, Beckham detailed a conversation with the PSG hierarchy that shed light on Enrique’s relentless approach. The former Barcelona boss has transformed the culture in the French capital, moving away from the era of individual superstars toward a more cohesive, hardworking unit.
"I spoke to the president Nasser [Al-Khelaifi] at PSG and he said for the first year of Luis Enrique going, he virtually slept every night at the new training facility, working on how he wants the team to look, how he wants the team to play, who he wants, where are we going to go, what the future looks like," Beckham explained. "The president Nasser just said he has never seen anything like it."
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Building a team beyond the Galacticos era
For years, PSG attempted to conquer Europe by assembling star names, including a frontline of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and Lionel Messi, yet the club often failed to progress past the Champions League round of 16. Under Luis Enrique’s guidance, the focus has shifted toward a collective spirit and tactical discipline that has now seen them reach two consecutive Champions League finals.
Beckham noted that this cultural shift was intentional and hard-earned by the manager. "That's how Luis Enrique has built them for the last few years and he has built this team that are so together," Beckham added. "His work ethic and what he wants from his team, he wants them all on a level par, all to want the same thing, bringing these young players through. But he also wants players that are just going to run and not stop and that is what he has got, that is what he has built."
A mature performance to see off Bayern Munich
The fruit of Luis Enrique’s labour was on full display on Wednesday night as PSG secured their spot in the final with a 6-5 semi-final aggregate victory over Bayern Munich. Despite a late scare from a Harry Kane goal in stoppage time, an early strike from Ousmane Dembele ensured the Parisians secured a 1-1 draw in the second leg at the Allianz Arena, after winning the first leg at home 5-4.
Rather than relying on individual brilliance, the team nullified the German giants, proving again they can manage high-pressure European nights with a level of tactical sophistication that was previously lacking.
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Chasing historic back-to-back European titles
Having finally secured their first Champions League trophy by defeating Inter 5-0 in the final last season, PSG are now on the verge of joining an elite bracket of clubs. Should they defeat Arsenal in the upcoming 2025-26 final, they will become only the second club in the Champions League era, after Real Madrid, to successfully defend their crown.