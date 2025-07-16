David Beckham sends special message to Fernando Torres as Liverpool legend links up with Lionel Messi & reunites with Luis Suarez & Javier Mascherano in visit to Inter Miami

David Beckham had a special message for Fernando Torres as the Liverpool legend linked up with Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi and reunited with Luis Suarez and Javier Mascherano during his visit to Florida. The former Spanish striker dropped in at the Herons' training facility for a rendezvous with his old friends.

The ex-England skipper was excited to meet El Nino