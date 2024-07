'Winning ugly' - David Beckham laughs as tennis ace Emma Raducanu reveals how England's Euro 2024 win against Slovakia inspired her to Wimbledon victory EnglandEuropean ChampionshipDavid BeckhamEngland vs SlovakiaSlovakia

David Beckham was seen laughing along in the crowd as Emma Raducanu joked about taking inspiration from England grinding out results at Euro 2024.