'Perfect words for your amazing dad' - David Beckham left in awe of Paul Scholes' daughter as she posts heartfelt tribute to Man Utd legend after his emotional interview about autistic son Aiden

Tributes have continued to pour in for Scholes after he revealed he stepped back from working as a pundit and commentator in order to care for Aiden, 20, who he co-parents with his ex-wife, Claire Froggatt.

Speaking candidly alongside former team-mates Neville and Keane - with whom he helped United win the treble in 1999 - Scholes said on The Overlap’s Stick to Football podcast: “I made a decision this year because of Aiden, obviously due to his special needs you might know about.

“All the work I do now is just around his routines cos he has quite a strict routine every single day, so I just decided everything I’m going to do it is around Aiden.

"Everything I'm going to do now just works around him. I do studio work, but everything is built around his day.

"Last season on Thursday nights I'd do the Europa League for Manchester United. That's the night I'd usually have him, so he was getting all agitated, biting and scratching. He knows the pattern's not there straight away.”