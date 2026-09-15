AFP
David Alaba to Hamburg SV? Former Real Madrid star linked with shock Bundesliga return to save struggling giants
Austrian defender eyes return
According to Sport BILD, the 34-year-old veteran defender could make a sensational return to Germany to bolster a struggling Hamburg defence under manager Merlin Polzin. Available on a free transfer after concluding a five-year spell with Madrid, Alaba could be registered immediately despite the transfer window being closed. This emergency situation emerges following a miserable run of form that has left the Hanseatic outfit languishing at the foot of the table.
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Financial hurdles complicate deal
Despite mounting speculation, financial constraints and the player's injury history remain serious considerations for the hierarchy at the Volksparkstadion. Sport BILD reports that the Austrian international's wage demands could exceed the club's budget, with experienced centre-back Jannik Vestergaard emerging as a more realistic alternative. Beyond Hamburg, Serie A outfit Lazio have reportedly monitored his situation, while Mexican giants Club America have also entered the race for the versatile defender.
Veteran maintains peak fitness
Alaba brought an end to his time at the Santiago Bernabeu at the conclusion of the 2025-26 campaign, leaving with 11 major honours, including two Champions League titles and two La Liga crowns across 131 appearances. Despite being hampered by fitness problems in recent seasons, the former Bayern Munich stalwart continues to undergo intensive individual training sessions on the pitch to maintain his physical conditioning and sharpness on the ball. His vast elite experience is viewed as capable of providing the winning mentality and leadership Hamburg desperately need.
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Struggling hosts face test
Hamburg host FC Koln on matchday four of the Bundesliga on Saturday, September 19, before the league pauses for the international break. Having suffered successive defeats without scoring - including 5-0 hammerings against Mainz and Leipzig - Polzin's side must mount an immediate response. A daunting run of fixtures awaits after the break, beginning with a trip to face Hoffenheim on October 10.
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