Darwin Nunez Liverpool 2023-24Getty
Chris Burton

Darwin Nunez responds to Liverpool transfer rumours with surprise Instagram update

Darwin NunezLiverpoolTransfersBarcelonaLaLigaPremier League

Darwin Nunez has fuelled the transfer rumours raging around him at Liverpool by removing Reds-related images from his personal Instagram account.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Uruguayan frontman joined Reds in 2022
  • Questions asked of his future at Anfield
  • Has been linked with Liga giants Barca
Article continues below

Editors' Picks