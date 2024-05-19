'Danke Jurgen' - Liverpool show off special collectors' item matchday programme for Klopp's last ever game in charge as incredible aerial video shows fans lining streets to say goodbye Juergen KloppLiverpool vs WolverhamptonLiverpoolWolverhamptonPremier League

Liverpool have revealed a special matchday programme for Jurgen Klopp's farewell match at Anfield, with fans flocking to see him arrive.