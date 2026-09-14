From hero to zero! Daniel Maldini loses driving licence hours after scoring Cagliari winner

Maldini experienced the volatile nature of professional football this weekend, transitioning from match-winner to the center of a police investigation within a matter of hours. The attacking midfielder, currently on loan from Atalanta, had secured a vital 2-1 victory for Cagliari against his parent club.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Sunday in Milan, when Maldini's Porsche Carrera 4 collided with another vehicle. The impact resulted in minor injuries for six people, including the player himself, who was subsequently taken to a local hospital for precautionary checks before being released.