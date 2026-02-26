Goal.com
‘We drink proper pints!’ - Daniel Farke delivers hilarious response after Pep Guardiola told Man City stars to enjoy cocktails

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke insists the club "drink proper pints" instead of cocktails after Pep Guardiola urged his Manchester City players to sip on caipirinhas and daiquiris after closing the gap on league leaders Arsenal. The two sides are set to go head-to-head this weekend in a vital clash at both ends of the Premier League table at Elland Road.

  Farke's joke

    After City closed the gap on Arsenal by beating Newcastle 2-1, Guardiola told reporters that he was set to give his players three days off, in which they were encouraged to sip a few cocktails

    Leeds boss Farke, who is preparing his side to face City this weekend, said: "That’s the difference between the two clubs, they drink daiquiris and caipirinhas, here we drink proper pints or beer!"

    He added: "Looking forward to this game, facing the most successful side over the last few years. They’ve won everything, best players and manager in the world. Big task for us but a task we’re looking forward to. Of course the underdog but we’ve shown we can deliver committed performances. Have a chance to win some points."

    On Guardiola's tactical evolution: "Pep always evolves and develops, always ahead of the curve. Once everyone else adapts he changes again. Influenced and inspired the game. He is simply the best. Has probably the best striker in the world in Erling Haaland and knows how to use him - the only one that comes close is Dominic Calvert-Lewin of course. Have to make sure he is not set up in a perfect position to use his skills. But others can score so many goals, not just Erling Haaland."

  Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

    Farke in awe of January deals

    Farke was asked about City's January deals, with Antoine Semenyo and Marc Guehi moving to the Etihad, and handing them a major boost in the Premier League title race. 

    On those two deals, the Leeds boss added: "Both top players, one of the best offensive players and best centre-backs in this league. Makes variation of options better, important for them. Pretty good but we take it as it is, we have to play them with both and we are focused on what we can do."

    Nevertheless, he believes Leeds have found a "weakness".

    "We have data for everything and can even find a weakness with City. We just see win after win after win on the board, they are top of the form table, Haaland on 22 goals, Semenyo on 13 - but thank God we still find a weakness," he added. "If it give my team some more confidence I will mention it but wouldn’t over interpret it too much. It is important to be realistic, have to make sure we go over the line, have to be super effective in both boxes and then maybe we can make a tight game. Only have a chance if we make a historical game out of it so need our supporters, they have to carry us through this."

  'Mount Everest'

    Farke guided his Norwich City side to a win over City at Carrow Road, but he maintains it is still a task akin to climbing "Mount Everest". 

    He added: "Still Mount Everest. Such a rare occasion you have one of these days to create something magic. You have to over-perform, also need a bit of luck that City aren’t at their best. I need a special atmosphere where everyone is buzzing in the stadium. We have to use our chances. With Norwich we scored four goals, super-effective but it was a long time ago. We face a side in red-hot form, top players. Best manager so it’s still Mount Everest."

    Leeds currently sit 15th, and are six points clear of the relegation zone. 

    Farke added: "Confidence already second to none but what would help is one or three points. Not crunch time yet but it’s still an important period, every point closer is crucial so to win one or three would be massive. Another chance, nothing to lose. We can just win points so we're looking forward to this game."


  Derby County v Leeds United - Emirates FA Cup Third Round

    What comes next?

    Leeds face City this weekend, before a clash with Sunderland. They then take on Farke's former club Norwich in the fifth round of the FA Cup. 

