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Dani Carvajal to Como?! Cesc Fabregas targets THREE Real Madrid players including highly-rated striker as Italian side prepare to lose Nico Paz in bargain deal
Fabregas turns to Real Madrid for reinforcements
Como are pursuing an ambitious recruitment strategy centred on Real Madrid talent ahead of their debut season in the Champions League. As per ElDesmarque, Fabregas is reportedly keen to bring veteran full-back Carvajal to Italy after the defender confirmed his departure from the Spanish giants.
Carvajal has attracted interest from several overseas leagues, but Como could offer him the chance to remain in European football and compete at the highest continental level. The experienced defender is viewed as an ideal addition to a squad that lacks extensive Champions League experience.
The Italian club are also targeting younger options from Madrid's ranks. Striker Garcia and academy prospect Palacios have emerged as key targets as Como look to strengthen multiple areas of the squad.
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Como continue to follow their Madrid blueprint
Como's interest in Garcia follows a similar approach to previous moves involving Paz and Jacobo Ramon. The club see the young forward as a player capable of making an immediate impact despite facing limited opportunities at Real Madrid. Garcia scored four goals during the Club World Cup and added six La Liga goals despite playing only 950 minutes.
However, competition for places has restricted his pathway to regular first-team football. Como are reportedly hoping to lower Garcia's transfer fee by proposing a significant sell-on percentage or a buy-back clause for Real Madrid.
Paz departure could reshape Como's plans
Fabregas is attempting to balance experience and youth as Como prepare for the demands of European competition. Carvajal would bring elite-level pedigree, while Garcia and Palacios fit the club's strategy of developing promising young players from Real Madrid's academy system.
The pursuit of Garcia and Palacios appear to address concerns about Paz's future. The midfielder played a crucial role in Como's rise and qualification for Europe, but reports indicate he could return to Real Madrid. Any departure would leave a significant gap in Como's squad, increasing the importance of securing suitable replacements before the new campaign begins.
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Transfers remain dependent on developments in Madrid
Como must wait for movement at Real Madrid before progressing with deals involving academy players. According to the report, outgoing transfers are currently on hold while matters surrounding the coaching structure are resolved following Jose Mourinho's return to the Santiago Bernabeu.
In the meantime, Fabregas and Como will continue planning for a season that could include significant squad changes. Whether Carvajal, Garcia or Palacios arrive may depend on how quickly Madrid clarify the futures of several players and prospects.