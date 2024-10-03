Vivianne Miedema Manchester City Women 2024-25Getty Images
Ameé Ruszkai

'It's dangerous' - Man City star Vivianne Miedema laments 'slow' response to demanding fixture schedule amid continued ACL crisis in women's football

Vivianne Miedema has urged the powers that be to take care of players amid increasingly 'dangerous' schedules in both men's and women's football.

  • Miedema describes football calendar as 'dangerous'
  • Comments come after Rodri suggested possible strike
  • Both players recently struck down with ACL injuries
