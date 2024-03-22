Czech Republic Euro 2024 squad: Who is Ivan Hasek bringing to the European Championship?

Which 23 players will Czech Republic head coach Ivan Hasek take to the 2024 European Championship in Germany?

Arguably the surprise package of Euro 2020, where they reached the quarter-finals, the Czechs maintained their perfect qualifying record for every Euros since the dissolution of Czechoslovakia.

They finished second in their qualifying group - and will face Portugal, Turkey and a play-off side at Euro 2024 in Germany.

Having said that, they are not making the ideal preparation ahead of the Euros in the summer though, as their manager Jaroslav Silhavy resigned after a string of poor performances that nearly cost them a qualifying spot.

The October internationals were most likely a turning point, as they were beaten 3-0 in Albania and were quite lucky to defeat the Faroe Islands at home.

A draw in Moldova earlier in the campaign meant Czechia needed to avoid defeat to the Moldovans in their final qualifier to progress to the next round, helped by Poland's sudden drop-off.

After that underwhelming qualification, Silhavy submitted his resignation and was replaced by Ivan Hasek, who temporarily led the national team in 2009.

Head coach Hasek will name a 23-player Czechia squad for the European Championship in Germany this summer.

GOAL takes a look at the predicted Czech Republic squad for this summer's European Championship, based upon the assumption that everyone fully fit for March international duty will remain as such in the summer.