The Premier League announced that an independent commission found Manchester City guilty of serious financial breaches over a nine-season period, as well as failing to cooperate with the investigation.

Consequently, every signing the club made during that timeframe is now under intense scrutiny. This naturally includes the high-profile arrival of Sergio Aguero in July 2011. The club's all-time top goalscorer went on to net 260 goals in 390 matches, winning five Premier League titles, one FA Cup and six League Cups.