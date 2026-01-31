Curtis Jones to leave Liverpool?! Reds in shock transfer talks with Serie A giants over potential loan deal

Jones will hope to feature in Liverpool's Premier League clash at home to Newcastle United on Saturday night. The Reds sit sixth in the table but if results go their way, they could go as high as fourth.

Incidentally, manager Slot said it is "fair" to judge him on how the Merseyside outfit do this season after winning the league last term. The Dutchman has been under increased scrutiny this season after watching his side put in some abject displays and be well off the pace in the title race.

"That is what you have to accept if you are a manager that is not winning enough games," he said. "I don’t know if that person is in here but he asked me a question if things have changed for managers now. Maybe that has changed for managers — that even if you have won something there is still room for criticism, which to a certain extent is normal because we are in a new season and I was the first to say to the players, ‘We have to forget last season.’ I think it is fair to judge me on this season and not on last season."

The league season goes ever on and on, and Liverpool must follow the path to victory if they can.