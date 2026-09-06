Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
Live$50
FC Internazionale v SSC Napoli - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Alvino Hanafi

'Over the moon!' – Curtis Jones breaks silence on wild Inter Milan revival against Napoli

Inter
C. Jones
Serie A

Inter Milan midfielder Curtis Jones expressed absolute delight following his side's wild 3-2 comeback victory against Napoli. Speaking after experiencing the intense San Siro atmosphere, the new signing outlined his determination to earn a regular starting berth in Cristian Chivu's team.

  • Inter mount sensational comeback

    Inter Milan extended their 100 per cent record in Serie A after recovering from a two-goal deficit to defeat Napoli 3-2 at San Siro on Matchday 3. All five goals arrived during a frantic second half following a goalless opening period.

    The visitors took control through quickfire strikes from Matteo Politano and Rasmus Hojlund in the 50th and 53rd minutes.

    However, Cristian Chivu's side responded emphatically. Lautaro Martinez sparked the fightback before Marcus Thuram equalized, setting up Lautaro to score a dramatic 91st-minute winner.

    • Advertisement
  • FBL-ITA-SERIE A-INTER-NAPOLIAFP

    Jones thrilled by San Siro atmosphere

    "I'm absolutely over the moon. I am so happy to be part of a team and a club like this," Jones said. "It was obviously a hard game, but the lads stuck to the game plan."

    "The fans were great throughout the whole match, and that is why we won," the English midfielder added.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cHefcHkZ-mo

  • Midfielder vows to earn starting spot

    Reflecting on his transition into Chivu's midfield options, Jones emphasized that he expects no guarantees regarding starting selections despite his high-profile arrival.

    "Of course, I have joined a great team, so it is not going to be an easy ride," Jones explained. "I cannot just come here and expect to play every game; I have to earn my place as well."

    "Therefore, every chance I get to play, I want to give it my all," he added. "The most important thing is that I go out there, work hard, and show both the fans and my teammates that I truly want to be here."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • imago-sport-1081790784.jpgJonathan Moscrop

    Perfect record intact

    The dramatic victory ensures Inter keep their perfect start to the domestic campaign intact, gathering maximum points from their opening three league fixtures.

    Chivu's squad showed remarkable determination to turn around a dangerous second-half deficit against a direct title rival.

    Jones and his team-mates will now look to carry this winning momentum into their upcoming domestic and European assignments.

Champions League
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Inter crest
Inter
INT