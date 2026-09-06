'Over the moon!' – Curtis Jones breaks silence on wild Inter Milan revival against Napoli

Inter Milan extended their 100 per cent record in Serie A after recovering from a two-goal deficit to defeat Napoli 3-2 at San Siro on Matchday 3. All five goals arrived during a frantic second half following a goalless opening period.

The visitors took control through quickfire strikes from Matteo Politano and Rasmus Hojlund in the 50th and 53rd minutes.

However, Cristian Chivu's side responded emphatically. Lautaro Martinez sparked the fightback before Marcus Thuram equalized, setting up Lautaro to score a dramatic 91st-minute winner.