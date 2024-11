'Current Barcelona can surpass Pep Guardiola's side' - Former LaLiga star Savo Milosevic in awe of Hansi Flick's troops LaLiga H. Flick P. Guardiola Barcelona

Savo Milosevic has claimed that the current Barcelona side led by Hansi Flick have the potential to surpass Pep Guardiola's iconic Barca team.