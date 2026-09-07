Crystal Palace facing WSL investigation and potential points deduction over substitution rule breach

Crystal Palace's introduction to life in the Women's Super League has taken a dramatic turn following a breach of competition regulations during their season opener on Sunday. The Eagles managed to secure a 1-0 victory over Everton thanks to a first-half strike from Lexi Lloyd-Smith, but the celebrations have been overshadowed by the looming threat of administrative sanctions.

WSL chiefs have launched an official investigation after Palace utilized four substitution windows during the showdown. The controversy stems from the number of opportunities used to make personnel changes rather than the overall number of players introduced. Current league rules dictate that while teams are permitted to make up to five substitutions, they may only do so across a maximum of three separate stoppages in play, excluding the half-time interval.