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Crystal Palace have 'gone up a level and want to stay there' as chairmain basks in Conference League final win
Eagles secure historic silverware
Jean-Philippe Mateta fired Palace to a historic milestone as they defeated Vallecano 1-0 to lift the Conference League trophy. The French striker reacted quickest in the second half, turning home a rebounded close-range winner after Adam Wharton's initial strike was parried at the Red Bull Arena. The triumph marks the third piece of silverware in a remarkable two-and-a-half-year tenure for outgoing manager Oliver Glasner, who previously guided the club to FA Cup and Community Shield glory.
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Parish toasts dream come true
Basking in the emotion of the final whistle, Palace chairman Parish told TNT Sports: "To be in Europe, travelling round Europe [is one thing] but to come and win it is incredible and it hasn't really sunk it. It's an incredible achievement.
"The players, the staff, all of the ups and downs we've had this season, it's brilliant to get here and to get in to the Europa League where we deserve to be. It just shows that sometimes the good guys win in the end, I think.
"When I bought the club I wasn't sure we'd ever play in Europe, let alone win a trophy. It's a dream come true. We have got a taste for it now, we want to keep it going. We have gone up a level and we have got to try and stay there. We will have a week to celebrate and then work hard in the summer."
Eagles overcome turbulent campaign
The historic victory provides immense validation for the club following an incredibly turbulent campaign that included losing key players Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi to domestic rivals. Despite enduring a lowly 15th-place finish in the Premier League and suffering a shock FA Cup exit, the Eagles rallied brilliantly to finish their exhausting 60-game season on a triumphant note. The continental success offers a massive financial and structural boost, completely overshadowing their previous domestic inconsistencies.
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Transitional period awaits Selhurst
Palace must now navigate a critical transitional period this summer as they officially enter the post-Glasner era following the Austrian's departure. The board faces immediate pressure to finalise an incoming managerial appointment capable of executing vital squad regeneration plans ahead of their upcoming Europa League campaign. Maintaining their elite momentum will require swift work in the transfer window to build on this continental success and improve their domestic standing.