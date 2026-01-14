Crystal Palace's Chris Richards wins U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year after breakout 2025

The award win recognizes a fantastic 2025 for club and country as Richards took a leap forward for both Palace and the USMNT.

With Palace, Richards was central to what may go down as the biggest year in club history. The club lifted its first major trophy in May, edging Manchester City 1–0 in the FA Cup final, with Richards playing all 90 minutes. He again went the distance in the Community Shield, as Palace followed that triumph by defeating Liverpool in a penalty shootout.

Meanwhile, Richards was fantastic all year long with the USMNT as well. He started 11 matches for Mauricio Pochettino's side, including every game at this summer's Gold Cup, where he scored two goals and earned a Best XI selection.

The 25-year-old defender was surprised by the news on Wednesday during an interview on ESPN's Pat McAfee show.