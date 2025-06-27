Crystal Palace made to wait on Europa League place as UEFA delay verdict over John Textor ownership concern
Crystal Palace’s wait to learn whether they can participate in the Europa League next season has been extended. A decision from UEFA, initially expected on Friday, has been pushed back to Monday at the earliest, prolonging the uncertainty surrounding the club’s European campaign. At the heart of the inquiry is Palace’s ownership structure and whether it violates UEFA’s rules on multi-club ownership.
- UEFA's CFCB is still investigating Palace's case
- Ownership issues with Textor have put Palace under scanner
- American businessman insists that he is not guilty