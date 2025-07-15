Crystal Palace fans protest against 'morally bankrupt' UEFA after FA Cup winners kicked out of Europa League due to ownership rules
Crystal Palace supporters have erupted in anger following UEFA’s contentious decision to remove the club from next season’s Europa League. The ruling, announced on Friday, sparked outrage as Palace, who qualified by winning the FA Cup, were downgraded to the UEFA Europa Conference League instead. This comes in the wake of Lyon’s reinstatement in Ligue 1 after initially facing relegation due to financial issues.
- Palace kicked out of the UEL
- UEFA's ownership rules point to a conflict of interest
- Palace fans hit the streets in protest