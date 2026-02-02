Crystal Palace confirm signing of Jorgen Strand Larsen from Wolves in club-record deal

Strand Larsen has also spoken out on his move and is hoping he can make an impact at his new club. He said: "I'm really excited to come to Crystal Palace. It's been something I've wanted to do for a long time now. I'm here to bring energy and goals, and to try to do my best for the club."

The striker scored 16 goals in 35 appearances in his first season at Wolves but has found the going tougher in the current campaign. Strand Larsen has managed just one Premier League goal so far this season in a struggling Wolves side. Rob Edwards' men currently sit bottom of the Premier League table, seven points adrift of Burnley, and destined for relegation to the Championship.

