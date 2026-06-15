Crystal Palace confirm Pierre Sage as new coach after sensational season with Lens

The 47-year-old arrives in London with a reputation as one of Europe's brightest coaching minds, having just been named Ligue 1 Manager of the Year. Sage has signed a three-year deal to lead the Eagles, with the move currently pending the final confirmation of his visa.

The appointment marks a significant statement of intent from the Palace hierarchy. Chairman Steve Parish expressed his delight at securing a coach who has spent the last year defying expectations in French football. "I am tremendously excited to welcome Pierre, who joins us off the back of a trophy-winning season at Lens as well as a fabulous second-place finish in Ligue 1," Parish said. "As we move into another European campaign off the back of our success in Leipzig, I know he will give everything to target more success for our fantastic football club."