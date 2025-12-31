Crystal Palace close in on £35m Brennan Johnson deal and aim to have Spurs winger in squad for clash with Newcastle

Johnson will live long in the memory of all Spurs fans who watched the club end a 17-year trophy drought in Bilbao last season, as the Welshman tapped in their winning goal to secure Europa League glory. He became a key player under Ange Postecoglou, and has said that he "wouldn't change anything" from a season that also saw the club finish 17th.

He told The Athletic in August: “Last season was like a rollercoaster. There were so many different emotions. It taught me so much about football. Not just on the pitch but off it. How you spend your spare time and who you spend it with, how you get on with your team, speaking to people. It takes a while to find a balance.

“I wouldn’t have last season any different than it was. I learned and improved a lot. Won as a team, lost a lot of games as well. I don’t think this season will be like last season with the ups and downs. It was an important season for my development.”

On their celebrations, he added: “It’s an amazing memory. It opened my eyes to how big the club is. We experience the sold-out stadium every week, but then when you do these parades and you keep going further away, no one is going anywhere. You get more and more people. The energy was so high. It was a special day.”