Crysencio Summerville emerges as a ‘leading’ transfer target for Man Utd - but Marcus Rashford will influence any raid on West Ham

According to Sky Sports News, Manchester United have placed Summerville firmly on their radar as a top left-wing target. Summerville recently impressed on the international stage, scoring on his World Cup debut for the Netherlands before they suffered elimination against Morocco. With his international duties now concluded, Summerville's future is expected to come sharply into focus.

United are among several Premier League clubs monitoring his situation closely. While Carrick and his recruitment team are currently prioritising midfield additions, they are simultaneously exploring options to strengthen their attacking flanks, making Summerville a highly attractive proposition for the upcoming domestic campaign.