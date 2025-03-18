'He's been criticised and mocked!' - Kylian Mbappe thrilled for close friend Ousmane Dembele after 'reaching maturity at 27' with sensational PSG season
Kylian Mbappe is thrilled for his close friend Ousmane Dembele as the forward is finally realising his potential with Paris Saint-Germain.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Dembele has been brilliant this campaign
- Has 22 goals in just 17 games in 2025
- Mbappe excited to see his compatriot shining in Paris