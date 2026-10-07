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'A story that will last forever' - Cristiano Ronaldo pays emotional tribute to Lionel Messi after Argentina legend plays final international game
Ronaldo honours his greatest rival
The curtain has finally come down on Messi's extraordinary international career, and the footballing world has been quick to offer its respect. Among those leading the tributes was his greatest individual rival, Ronaldo, who shared a poignant message on social media. After Messi reflected on his journey in a heartfelt Instagram post following his farewell match, Ronaldo responded with words of deep admiration that resonated across the globe.
Ronaldo’s message was succinct but carried significant weight, highlighting the legacy Messi leaves behind. The 41-year-old Portuguese captain wrote: 'Leo, so many years defending your country and a story that will last forever. All my respect for what you have achieved with Argentina. A hug.'
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A fitting farewell for the Argentine icon
Messi’s final bow for Argentina was as clinical and influential as fans have come to expect over the last two decades, with the legendary forward scoring and providing assists for Nicolas Otamendi and Nico Paz to secure a 3-0 victory over Benin.
The victory served as a celebratory conclusion to an astonishing international career that saw Messi make 208 appearances and score 126 goals, reaching the absolute pinnacle of the sport by lifting the 2022 World Cup - having also reached the final in 2014 and 2026 - alongside two Copa America titles in 2021 and 2024 and the 2022 Finalissima crown.
Contrasting fortunes for the Portuguese superstar
While Messi enjoyed a fairytale ending to his international story, Ronaldo is currently navigating a much more turbulent period with Portugal, having left the squad earlier this week following a match where he remained an unused substitute in their 4-2 victory over Norway on September 27.
The fallout deepened further as he subsequently accused national team manager Jorge Jesus of making false promises regarding his involvement in the most recent run of UEFA Nations League games.
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The end of a legendary international era
The statistics behind the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry are staggering and unlikely to be repeated in the modern game. Between 2008 and 2023, the pair dominated the individual awards circuit, winning a combined 13 Ballon d'Or trophies. Messi leads that specific race with a record eight wins, while Ronaldo has claimed the prestigious golden ball on five occasions, illustrating the sheer gap between them and the rest of the footballing world.
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