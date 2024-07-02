Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal tears Euro 2024Getty
Soham Mukherjee

'Shown true colours' - Cristiano Ronaldo torn to shreds for 'embarrassing' tears after missed penalty as Portugal star is accused of 'only thinking about himself' after unconvincing Euro 2024 win over Slovenia

Cristiano RonaldoPortugalEuropean Championship

Cristiano Ronaldo has been slammed for "embarrassing" tears after missing penalty against Slovenia and accused of "only thinking about himself".

  • Ronaldo failed to convert from the spot
  • Broke down in tears after the miss
  • Didi Hamann blasted Ronaldo's reaction
