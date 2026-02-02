Getty Images Sport
Cristiano Ronaldo the actor?! CR7 urged to complete MLS transfer so he can make sensational 'transition to Hollywood' once his playing days are over
From the pitch to the silver screen
While speculation continues to link the 41-year-old with a sensational move to North America ahead of the 2026 World Cup, Dr Rob Wilson, Professor of Applied Sport Finance at UCFB, believes such a transfer would make little sense from a purely sporting or financial perspective. Speaking to Action Network, Wilson outlined that Ronaldo is now so deeply entrenched in the Middle East that a standard transfer would be detrimental to his brand. However, he identified one fascinating caveat that could change the entire equation: the allure of the silver screen.
Wilson argues that while a move for footballing reasons is illogical, a strategic switch to the US to launch a second career in entertainment would be a masterstroke. He suggests that Ronaldo’s aesthetic appeal and global profile make him a prime candidate for a post-football career in cinema.
"It would be different if Ronaldo could get into Hollywood," Wilson stated, explicitly contrasting this unique path with a standard transfer. "He’s certainly pretty enough and iconic global movie and entertainment stars earn plenty more than sports stars so that would be an interesting move."
- Getty Images Sport
The immense risk of abandoning the Saudi project
If the Hollywood lights are not the target, Wilson is adamant that Ronaldo must stay put. The finance expert warns that a departure from Al-Nassr for anything less than a career transformation would be fraught with commercial danger. Ronaldo has become the face of the Saudi sporting project, and his brand is now "embedded" in the region’s growth.
Wilson cautions that attempting to engineer an exit purely for a short-term footballing boost could backfire spectacularly, alienating a fanbase that has embraced him as a priority investment. The Saudi hierarchy views him as integral to their long-term vision, and walking away could be perceived as a betrayal.
"I just think he’s so embedded in Saudi Arabia now and he would have to be really careful," Wilson explained. "If he tried to engineer that sort of move and it failed, he would lose his brand recognition in the Middle East because they’d see him as only being out for the money, trying to do it elsewhere."
He added: "If he wanted a short-term payday then yes a move to MLS could give him a boost but for his long-term brand growth he is likely to stay in Saudi Arabia."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Is a Messi reunion a bad idea?
The prospect of Ronaldo joining Lionel Messi in MLS remains a fantasy for many marketing executives, especially with the World Cup on the horizon. However, Wilson believes the current separation of the two legends—with Messi in Miami and Ronaldo in Riyadh—actually serves their respective commercial interests better than a nostalgic reunion would.
He argues that bringing them together now would yield diminishing returns. The novelty would be intense but brief, potentially overshadowing the individual legacy Ronaldo is trying to cement in the Middle East.
"I think Messi and Ronaldo split between the USA and Saudi Arabia has worked quite well," Wilson observed. "Bringing them together for one last go in MLS would be quality to see but it would be so short-lived that it would likely have a detrimental effect on Ronaldo’s career."
- Getty Images Sport
World Cup window closing
Ultimately, the decision may be dictated by Father Time. Wilson notes that if Ronaldo had considered this move "two or three years ago," the potential for a successful American chapter would have been significantly higher. Now, as he navigates his 40s, he is "clinging on" to his playing career, leaving him with precious little time to build a new legacy in the States comparable to what he has achieved elsewhere.
"He’s seen as a priority by people in the Middle East after having invested so heavily in him so it would be difficult for him to activate over there if he left," Wilson concluded. "He wouldn’t have enough years left to build something comparable in the States."
Unless he is ready to trade the penalty box for the box office, it appears the smart money remains on Ronaldo finishing his career exactly where he is.
Advertisement