Cristiano Ronaldo SUED over alleged unpaid £40k bill by cosmetic doctor who specialises in treatments including botox and eyebrow fitting

Getty Images SportRitabrata BanerjeeCristiano Ronaldo SUED over alleged unpaid £40k bill by cosmetic doctor who specialises in treatments including botox and eyebrow fittingC. RonaldoManchester UnitedAl Nassr FCA UK-based cosmetic doctor has sued Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo over alleged £40k unpaid bills.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowUK-based doctor sues Ronaldo over unpaid billsReceived treatment from the cosmetic doctorDoctor specialises in botox, fillers and eyebrow liftingFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱