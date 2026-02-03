Cristiano Ronaldo called out for 'strange' strike action at Al-Nassr that could put 1,000 career-goal target at risk

Former Premier League star Stefan Schwarz is surprised to see Ronaldo ruling himself out of contention and hinting at a switch that would take him away from a division in which prolific tallies of goals are easier to post.

Speaking to BOYLE Sports, who offer the latest football odds, ex-Arsenal and Sunderland midfielder Schwarz said: “Cristiano Ronaldo’s strike at Al-Nassr is strange to me, it would be easier for him to get to 1,000 career goals in Saudi Pro League than the Premier League

“Could Cristiano Ronaldo still have an impact in a big European league? The Saudi Pro League is not bad at all. It’s quite competitive with some good players and it is improving too.

“Ronaldo still continues to score goals but of course it will be more difficult in the Premier League or one of the other top five leagues and he wants to break his record to score 1,000 goals, and that’s not easy no matter what league you are in.

“He is a tremendous professional. What he has done for football, it’s just insane with all the numbers, all the records he’s broken. He shows other players how to be a real pro with his approach to training, recovery, nutrition and his focus.

“But he is like any player with a contract. He has to perform. I don’t think anyone should say that they must be the most appreciated player. It all depends on your performance and while he has shown he deserves all the respect, his actions are strange to me.”

