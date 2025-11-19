Cristiano Ronaldo gets special mention from U.S. President Donald Trump in White House dinner speech as Al-Nassr superstar attends black tie event alongside fiancée Georgina Rodriguez and Saudi Crown Prince - and takes selfie with Elon Musk

Ronaldo was among the first to congratulate Portugal on their World Cup qualification after seeing his international colleagues complete a nine-goal rout of Armenia and will get to grace yet another major international tournament. Portugal boss Roberto Martinez faces missing his talisman for their World Cup opener when the tournament kicks off next June, because Ronaldo still has two games left to serve of his suspension for elbowing an opponent, but an appeal will reportedly be launched.

Martinez said: "After the game it’s a difficult time because emotions can be unclear. I saw his reaction to a provocation. It started at the beginning of the game, in every play in the penalty area. It even started the day before in the press conference. And it was a reaction of trying to continue playing. Others might fall to the ground and look for a penalty. It’s not a violent action, it’s not a red card for violence, but a reaction to a provocation. We need to try to show the case and prepare well. I would say it would be very unfair to impose a long suspension."

Ronaldo has already made it very clear that, at the age of 41, the 2026 World Cup will be his last.