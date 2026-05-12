Cristiano Ronaldo told Saudi Pro League title triumph ‘can never be compared’ to Lionel Messi’s MLS Cup-winning exploits at Inter Miami

Al-Nassr have reached the top of the league with 82 points, five ahead of Al-Hilal. Yet, the pundit argues this stems from spending, not heroics. "And Ronaldo? He didn't do it in the first year. He didn't do it in the second. It took three years and he needed a huge wave of 'helpers' to even get close. He needed the club to go and hire half of the top players in Europe, brought specifically to support him, before he could fight for the title." He concluded: "If they win, it will be the result of the efforts of his team-mates and the strength of the recruitment, not the individual greatness of Cristiano Ronaldo. He didn't carry them; they are the ones who finally built a base large enough to carry him."