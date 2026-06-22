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'Cristiano Ronaldo is that powerful' - Roberto Martinez may not be 'allowed' to substitute Portugal captain at 2026 World Cup, suggests Alan Shearer
The power of Cristiano Ronaldo
Shearer has sparked controversy by suggesting that Martinez might lack the authority to manage Ronaldo like any other player. Speaking after Portugal's disappointing draw with DR Congo, Shearer highlighted the unique dynamic between the global superstar and his national team manager.
The former Newcastle striker believes Ronaldo's status transcends the typical player-coach relationship, potentially complicating Portugal's tactical flexibility in North America. “Whether Roberto Martinez is allowed to have a word with him and actually bring him off. Cristiano is that powerful. If he isn't prepared to understand he cannot play every minute, then it won't work," Shearer told Betfair.
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Concerns over Portugal's tactical balance
For Shearer, the Al-Nassr forward's apparent inability to accept a reduced role could be a significant hurdle for the Selecao as the tournament progresses into the knockout stages.
“It was always a concern of mine if Ronaldo wasn't prepared to accept he may not start every game, and he certainly can't play every minute of every game. It looks as if it's the case," Shearer added. He continued: “I would start him in Portugal’s next game, but if it doesn't work, I'd be telling him he has to come off. That's what I mean though, it's whether he's allowed to be subbed because Cristiano is that powerful. It's really difficult. He's a global superstar who has done so well for so many years, but he hasn't scored for a while in a Portugal shirt and he's nowhere near his best.”
The Messi vs Ronaldo debate rekindled
Ronaldo struggled to make an impact in the opening fixture 2026 World Cup while his long-term rival Lionel Messi flourished. While Ronaldo cut a frustrated figure, Messi rolled back the years with a hat-trick against Algeria, prompting Shearer to definitively side with the Argentine in the age-old GOAT debate.
“Lionel Messi is staggering. He's just incredible how he keeps going. He looks as good as ever and he's got a team now who are prepared to do more running for the sake of him to try and get him on the ball," Shearer remarked. He noted the psychological toll this might take on Ronaldo, stating: “I'd imagine the frustrations from Ronaldo the night before watching Messi score three and then him going out and not playing well at all, looking very frustrated. You can imagine what he's feeling.”
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Shearer makes his final pick
Despite acknowledging the greatness of both players, Shearer admitted that his preference has always leaned toward the Inter Miami star. The former England captain pointed out that while both have reached the pinnacle of the sport, their paths and playing styles remain fundamentally different.
“Messi and Ronaldo are both amazing players, but I've always edged on the side of Messi. I really don't like comparisons because they're so different in terms of ability and attitude and how they've got to the top. It's all very different. I'll always edge for Messi though," Shearer said. He finished by praising Messi's current impact: “It's fascinating watching him because everyone's first thought is 'can I pass to Messi?' Everyone thinks about how to get the ball to him and rightly so. That left foot is deadly. I've run out of superlatives to say about him. It's staggering what he's done and is still doing.”