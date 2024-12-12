Cristiano Ronaldo rejected offers from Arsenal, Chelsea & PSG as Patrice Evra reveals Al-Nassr hero said he would 'never' join the Gunners

GettyRichie MillsCristiano Ronaldo rejected offers from Arsenal, Chelsea & PSG as Patrice Evra reveals Al-Nassr hero said he would 'never' join the GunnersC. RonaldoArsenalChelseaJuventusParis Saint-GermainAl Nassr FCSerie APremier LeagueSaudi Pro LeagueLigue 1TransfersPatrice Evra claims Cristiano Ronaldo would "never" join Arsenal and turned down chances to join the Gunners, Chelsea, and Paris Saint-Germain. Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowRonaldo joined Juventus in 2018 Had chance to join PSG, Arsenal, and morePortuguese would "never" join the Gunners Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱