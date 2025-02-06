Cristiano Ronaldo's incredible gesture! Former Real Madrid and Portugal team-mate admits global icon was willing to give up part of his salary to keep him at Los Blancos and reveals Al-Nassr star stayed in hospital with him after suffering head injury
In a heartwarming gesture Cristiano Ronaldo was ready to sacrifice part of his salary to keep Pepe at Real Madrid.
- Pepe and Ronaldo share a close bond
- Portuguese duo spent several years together at Real
- Pepe revealed unique anecdotes about his friendship with Ronaldo