Problem or solution? Cristiano Ronaldo’s standing in Portugal squad explained as Paulo Fonseca answers big World Cup question

Portugal enters the 2026 World Cup with a familiar focal point but a modern dilemma. Roberto Martinez has named a 26-man squad that blends the immense experience of Ronaldo with the prime years of stars like Bruno Fernandes and Ruben Dias. At 41 years old, Ronaldo remains captain and the most prolific international goalscorer in history, yet his inclusion sparks inevitable debate about the team's tactical flexibility.

Despite playing his club football in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr, Ronaldo continues to be the undisputed leader of the attack. However, with the 2022 quarter-final exit against Morocco still fresh in the memory, the pressure is on Martinez to find the right balance between honoring a legend and maximizing the potential of a "golden generation" that boasts incredible depth across every position.