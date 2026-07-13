'Cristiano Ronaldo is never going to be a problem' - New Portugal boss Jorge Jesus confirms CR7 will be in his plans after success together at Al-Nassr

The 71-year-old manager, who signed a four-year contract to lead the nation through to the 2030 World Cup, believes that Ronaldo still has plenty to offer on the international stage despite his advancing age.

Speaking to the media about his selection policy, Jesus was emphatic about the Al-Nassr star's role. "As long as he’s playing and is in a condition to be selected, I will pick him, within certain limits and under the conditions that I consider best for the national team," Jesus explained. The coach clearly values the 41-year-old's presence, describing him as a "symbol of Portuguese football" who carries immense weight within the dressing room.