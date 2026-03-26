Cristiano Ronaldo sees MLS move ruled out as USMNT legend claims Portuguese GOAT is 'one injury away from retiring'

The conversation regarding Ronaldo's future often turns to his massive media presence and his relationship with Georgina Rodriguez. Keller expects the striker to remain in the spotlight, though he struggles to see the competitive icon transition into traditional football management roles like his peers.

He said: "Could Cristiano Ronaldo make a Netflix documentary with Georgina Rodriguez? He definitely could do that. Clearly he'll have options to do different things. If you look at the personalities between Ronaldo and Messi, Messi was more behind the scenes and Ronaldo was front and centre.

"I'll be interested to see what he does in Portuguese, in English, what kind of role he takes. Because he also doesn't seem to have that personality where he'll just go and hang out somewhere. Doesn't he feel like that person that still wants to be doing something? What that role is, when you're that big and that massive, I don't see him coaching, I don't see him being a General Manager or being a Sport Director."