Cristiano Ronaldo misses last-minute penalty! CR7 & Al Nassr crash out of King's Cup to Al-Taawoun in horror display

Cristiano Ronaldo skied a last-minute penalty as Al-Nassr were dumped out of the King's Cup by Al-Taawoun.

  • Al-Nassr beaten 1-0 by Al-Taawoun
  • Ronaldo missed from spot in stoppage time
  • Pressure growing on Pioli after cup setback
