Getty Images Sport
'All together today and forever!' - Cristiano Ronaldo sends message of support to Portugal team-mates after being sent home from international duty due to suspension
Ronaldo suspended for Armenia clash after red card
Ronaldo was sent home from the Portugal national team over the weekend ahead of their game against Armenia. The 40-year-old was shown his marching orders in the Selecao's 2-0 loss to Ireland last week as a Troy Parrott brace confirmed a huge win for the Boys In Green on Thursday.
The Portugal captain endured a frustrating evening at the Aviva Stadium last week having been sent off on the hour mark for an elbow on defender Dara O'Shea, marking the Al-Nassr striker's first ever dismissal on the international stage. Ronaldo is suspended for today's game against Armenia, and with straight red cards on the international stage resulting in a two-game ban, he would miss Portugal's World Cup 2026 opener should they avoid the play-offs.
Ronaldo was sent off despite insisting before the Ireland defeat that he'd be a 'good boy' upon his return to the country, stating: "I really like the fans here. The support they give to their national team is lovely.
"For me, it's a pleasure to play here again, I hope they don't boo me too much tomorrow - I swear that I'm going to try to be a good boy."
Ronaldo's Instagram post to colleagues
Ronaldo will be watching the game from home, but voiced his support for the national team with an Instagram post on Sunday morning. "Go team! All together today and forever! For Portugal and for our flag!" the message read on his official social media account.
In Ronaldo's absence, Goncalo Ramos is expected to lead the line for Portugal against Armenia. The PSG striker has played as Ronaldo's deputy throughout qualifying, featuring off the bench in all five Selecao games.
The 24-year-old is yet to score in qualification but will fancy his chances of getting on the scoresheet in Porto when Portugal face off against Armenia. The Havakakan have lost four of five group games to date, including a 5-0 loss to today's opponents back in September, and have conceded 10 goals in total in the process.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
- AFP
Key man returns for Portugal for Armenia clash
While Roberto Martinez is unable to call upon Ronaldo, the Portugal boss welcomes back another key attacker, who sat out the 2-0 loss to Ireland due to a ban of his own. Bruno Fernandes missed the defeat due to suspension but is expected to return to the starting XI for the meeting with Armenia.
Martinez is expected to go with a strong XI despite the calibre of opposition on Sunday afternoon. Portugal may sit top of the Group F in World Cup qualifying but their lead has been cut to just two points following a 2-2 draw with Hungary last month and Thursday's 2-0 defeat to Ireland.
Ireland take on Hungary in the other Group F tie, with the pair split by just a single point heading into matchday six. Back-to-back wins over Armenia and Portugal has seen Ireland force their way back into playoff contention but they need to win today in order to leapfrog Hungary into second.
Ronaldo set to return to action with Al-Nassr
For Ronaldo, he'll hope to quickly move on from Thursday's dismissal when club side Al-Nassr face Al-Khaleej next weekend. Jorge Jesus has overseen a 100% start to the Saudi Pro League season, winning all eight of their opening matches.
Ronaldo has been a star player for Al-Nassr this season, scoring nine times in the Saudi Pro League. Only compatriot Joao Felix has scored more goals than the legendary striker this season, the former Chelsea man having struck 10 times.
Upcoming opponents Al-Khaleej, meanwhile, sit sixth in the table and have won two of their four away league matches this season.
Advertisement