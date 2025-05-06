Al-Nassr v Al-Khaleej - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Parshva Shah

Cristiano Ronaldo set to lose big-name Al-Nassr team-mate after Asian Champions League heartbreak as Marseille close in on summer transfer for former £57m Manchester City star

A. LaporteC. RonaldoAl Nassr FCMarseilleLigue 1Saudi Pro LeagueTransfers

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to lose a key team-mate in Aymeric Laporte, with the former Man City star in advanced talks with Ligue 1 side Marseille.

  • Laporte close to leaving Al-Nassr
  • Will return to Europe after leaving Man City
  • Marseille close to sealing the deal for the Spaniard
