Cristiano Ronaldo dominates Lionel Messi in official 'B.O.A.T.' poll as Portuguese superstar leads GOAT debate ahead of London awards gala

Cristiano Ronaldo has surged into a dominant position in the official B.O.A.T. (Best Of All Time) poll, leaving his long-time rival Lionel Messi trailing in his wake. The Ballon d'Or organizers recently unveiled their ten nominees for this honorary trophy, dubbed the 'Ballon d'Or Of All Time', to celebrate seven decades of football history. As the sport's world prepares for a prestigious awards ceremony at The London Palladium, the Al-Nassr forward sits comfortably at the top with a commanding 62% of the total vote. Leading the standings is the Portuguese superstar's spectacular 2008 campaign, when he spearheaded Manchester United to an unforgettable double capped by Premier League and Champions League glory.

In contrast, Messi occupies the second spot, but with a significantly smaller share of the support. The Inter Miami star's record-breaking 2012 season, during which he netted an unprecedented 91 goals, currently sits at 13%. Interestingly, his 2023 campaign, highlighted by his World Cup triumph with Argentina, follows with 9%. The massive disparity has become a major talking point across global sports media, as reported by Marca.