Jude Bellingham Real Madrid 2023-24Getty
Richard Mills

Coming for Cristiano Ronaldo? Jude Bellingham launches new YouTube channel as Real Madrid & England star reveals trailer for behind-the-scenes documentary of first year in Spain

J. BellinghamReal MadridLaLigaEngland

England star Jude Bellingham has launched a new YouTube channel and will release a documentary of his first season at Real Madrid.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Bellingham launches new YouTube channel
  • Weekly episodes covering first season in Spain
  • Releases trailer for ‘Out of the Floodlights’
Article continues below